107 20th Ave E

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8e2dfd07f ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a8e2dfd07f 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome on Capital Hill. Radiant heat, triple pane windows, gas boiler & extra insulation provide year-round comfort. Main floor centers around a sleek kitchen, living & powder room. Second level has two bedrooms & full bath. Upper floor master with access to rooftop deck. Dedicated off-street parking space. If you the like the hustle bustle of city, this home will be perfect for you! You have Safeway and Emerald City Cross Fit just a few block away. So many awesome restaurants like Cafe Flora, Luc and The Wandering Goose. So many entertainment options and parks right at your finger tips. Come see why Capital Hill is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer