10229 38th Ave SW

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful rambler with handsome hardwood floors, , cozy wood burning fireplace in living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms plus a finished room above garage to use office or extra storage. Attached garage. Fenced back yard with patio, shed and lots of play area. Convenient location to go north or south.



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/420764517



Terms: 1st & $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only on CBC basis. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



