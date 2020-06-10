All apartments in Seattle
10229 38th Ave SW

10229 38th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10229 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Delightful rambler with handsome hardwood floors, , cozy wood burning fireplace in living room, dining area, 3 bedrooms plus a finished room above garage to use office or extra storage. Attached garage. Fenced back yard with patio, shed and lots of play area. Convenient location to go north or south.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/420764517

Terms: 1st & $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only on CBC basis. 680+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

