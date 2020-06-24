609 S 38th Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in desirable Renton neighborhood! - ***House Showing Monday February 25th, 4:30-5:30PM***



Featuring hardwoods throughout main floor, 3 fireplaces, light and bright living space with plenty of windows and new carpeting. The family room downstairs leads out to gorgeous gardens and lots of beautiful trees. Large 2 car garage. Heat pump included. New water heater. Walking distance to Valley Medical Center and freeway. Shopping and dining close by.



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2022



(RLNE4676397)