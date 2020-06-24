All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 S 38th Ct

609 S 38th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

609 S 38th Ct, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in desirable Renton neighborhood! - ***House Showing Monday February 25th, 4:30-5:30PM***

Featuring hardwoods throughout main floor, 3 fireplaces, light and bright living space with plenty of windows and new carpeting. The family room downstairs leads out to gorgeous gardens and lots of beautiful trees. Large 2 car garage. Heat pump included. New water heater. Walking distance to Valley Medical Center and freeway. Shopping and dining close by.

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2022

(RLNE4676397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S 38th Ct have any available units?
609 S 38th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S 38th Ct have?
Some of 609 S 38th Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S 38th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
609 S 38th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S 38th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 S 38th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 609 S 38th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 609 S 38th Ct offers parking.
Does 609 S 38th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S 38th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S 38th Ct have a pool?
No, 609 S 38th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 609 S 38th Ct have accessible units?
No, 609 S 38th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S 38th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S 38th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
