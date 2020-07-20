606 Shattuck Ave S - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to your beautifully updated & spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with fenced patio! Nicely updated with newer carpet & paint and faux wood vinyl flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with stove/range & full size refrigerator. Great floor plan with Living, Kitchen & Powder Bath on the main level with 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs! Nice complex has only 5 units and a shared laundry room. Reserved carport! Available Now!

Townhome style units. Laundry room on site. Reserved carport.