All apartments in Renton
Find more places like Altitude Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
Altitude Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Altitude Apartments

1620 Benson Road South · (425) 324-3956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-217 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 01-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altitude Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
putting green
smoke-free community
Experience the high life. Discover your home for modern luxury living at Altitude Apartments. Our new community provides deluxe interior amenities, including sleek quartz countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer, as well as desirable community features, from a convenient on-site parking garage to controlled-access buildings for your peace of mind.\n\nSituated alongside the Cedar River, our upscale community is proud to offer fine living in Renton, Washington, with convenient access to all the schools, employers, and activities the Seattle area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet.
restrictions: 35 Pound Weight Limit. Pets Must Be Pre-Approved. Recent Statement of Good Health from Veterinarian Required. Some Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage $75 Tandem Garage $100 Uncovered Parking $25.
Storage Details: Large Storage $60 Medium Storage $50 Small Storage $40

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altitude Apartments have any available units?
Altitude Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Altitude Apartments have?
Some of Altitude Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altitude Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Altitude Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altitude Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Altitude Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Altitude Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Altitude Apartments offers parking.
Does Altitude Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altitude Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altitude Apartments have a pool?
No, Altitude Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Altitude Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Altitude Apartments has accessible units.
Does Altitude Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altitude Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Altitude Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity