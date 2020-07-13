Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal putting green smoke-free community

Experience the high life. Discover your home for modern luxury living at Altitude Apartments. Our new community provides deluxe interior amenities, including sleek quartz countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer, as well as desirable community features, from a convenient on-site parking garage to controlled-access buildings for your peace of mind.



Situated alongside the Cedar River, our upscale community is proud to offer fine living in Renton, Washington, with convenient access to all the schools, employers, and activities the Seattle area has to offer.