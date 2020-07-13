Amenities
Experience the high life. Discover your home for modern luxury living at Altitude Apartments. Our new community provides deluxe interior amenities, including sleek quartz countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer, as well as desirable community features, from a convenient on-site parking garage to controlled-access buildings for your peace of mind.\n\nSituated alongside the Cedar River, our upscale community is proud to offer fine living in Renton, Washington, with convenient access to all the schools, employers, and activities the Seattle area has to offer.