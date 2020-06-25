All apartments in Renton
5207 NE 25th St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

5207 NE 25th St

5207 Northeast 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Northeast 25th Street, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
5207 NE 25th St Available 01/01/20 Highlands North/ Newcastle. Newer home. End of quiet street. Large fenced yard. Master bedroom with gas fireplace. A/C - Mays Ridge Community in the Beautiful and sought after North Renton Highlands..just south of Newcastle. This home sits at the end of the street with very little traffic.
* Hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings throughout main level.
* The kitchen features granite counters, Gas cooktop, French door refer, a breakfast bar and large nook for kitchen table.
* Big family room off the kitchen features built in cabinets and gas fireplace.
* Large flat back yard is fully fenced with lawn space and garden space.
* Upstairs is a loft space that makes a good play area, home office, TV room
* Extra Large master bedroom with gas fireplace.
* Master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, separate tile shower.
* The master bathroom has a separate entrance to the upstairs laundry room....super convenient.
* Washer and dryer included.
* Air Conditioned.
* Dog under 20 lbs considered. Sorry, no cats.
Please call with questions or to schedule a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 NE 25th St have any available units?
5207 NE 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 NE 25th St have?
Some of 5207 NE 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 NE 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
5207 NE 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 NE 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 NE 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 5207 NE 25th St offer parking?
No, 5207 NE 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 5207 NE 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 NE 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 NE 25th St have a pool?
No, 5207 NE 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 5207 NE 25th St have accessible units?
No, 5207 NE 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 NE 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 NE 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.

