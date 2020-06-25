Amenities

5207 NE 25th St Available 01/01/20 Highlands North/ Newcastle. Newer home. End of quiet street. Large fenced yard. Master bedroom with gas fireplace. A/C - Mays Ridge Community in the Beautiful and sought after North Renton Highlands..just south of Newcastle. This home sits at the end of the street with very little traffic.

* Hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings throughout main level.

* The kitchen features granite counters, Gas cooktop, French door refer, a breakfast bar and large nook for kitchen table.

* Big family room off the kitchen features built in cabinets and gas fireplace.

* Large flat back yard is fully fenced with lawn space and garden space.

* Upstairs is a loft space that makes a good play area, home office, TV room

* Extra Large master bedroom with gas fireplace.

* Master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, separate tile shower.

* The master bathroom has a separate entrance to the upstairs laundry room....super convenient.

* Washer and dryer included.

* Air Conditioned.

* Dog under 20 lbs considered. Sorry, no cats.

Please call with questions or to schedule a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5403519)