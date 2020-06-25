All apartments in Renton
4420 NE 25th Ct

4420 Northeast 25th Court · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Northeast 25th Court, Renton, WA 98059
Glencoe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Lavish entry welcomes you home to spacious and warm luxury living. Designed for comfort, privacy and convenience. Gatherings and holidays will be a breeze. Giant gourmet kitchen, two living rooms, formal dining room, massive backyard, sought after open space plan; truly a rare find.

Master bedroom showcases 5 piece bath, with marble walk-in shower and relaxing oversized tub. Let the worries of the day melt away. Enjoy quiet nights by a roaring fire in one of two cozy fireplaces. Modern touches encompass this stylish space with ample room for living and entertainment.
Conveniently located for commuters with access to I-405 to Bellevue, Factoria, Newcastle, and near Sunset Blvd SR 900 to Issaquah.

Local dining, shopping, and movie theater nearby at Renton Landing. Grocery store, hardware store, restaurants, and Starbucks within walking distance.
Central to Coal Creek Natural Area with many hiking trails for the outdoor enthusiast. Walk or bike ride to Lake Boren Park. Spend your day on Lake Washington at nearby Coulon Beach Park.

Prime location to numerous amenities, including hiking, biking; a short distance to Cougar Mountain, parks, shopping, freeways, dining and the Landing.

Yet, tucked away in a coveted quiet cul de sac. Home features unique architecture designed to bathe the home in natural light, this home is a level above the rest. Unpretentious elegance and comfort tell you all you need to know. Views of Cougar Mt. from kitchen. Arched window accents.

Easy commute to downtown Seattle, Eastside or the South. Ideally situated between Newcastle and Bellevue. Central location at the west face of Cougar Mtn. with easy access to I-405, Bellevue, Renton, Seattle, Issaquah, and towns in between. Go hiking at the nearby park, or on Cougar Mtn.

Terms: 10-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 NE 25th Ct have any available units?
4420 NE 25th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 NE 25th Ct have?
Some of 4420 NE 25th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 NE 25th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4420 NE 25th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 NE 25th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4420 NE 25th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4420 NE 25th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4420 NE 25th Ct offers parking.
Does 4420 NE 25th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 NE 25th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 NE 25th Ct have a pool?
No, 4420 NE 25th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4420 NE 25th Ct have accessible units?
No, 4420 NE 25th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 NE 25th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 NE 25th Ct has units with dishwashers.
