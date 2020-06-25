4420 NE 25th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Lavish entry welcomes you home to spacious and warm luxury living. Designed for comfort, privacy and convenience. Gatherings and holidays will be a breeze. Giant gourmet kitchen, two living rooms, formal dining room, massive backyard, sought after open space plan; truly a rare find.



Master bedroom showcases 5 piece bath, with marble walk-in shower and relaxing oversized tub. Let the worries of the day melt away. Enjoy quiet nights by a roaring fire in one of two cozy fireplaces. Modern touches encompass this stylish space with ample room for living and entertainment.

Conveniently located for commuters with access to I-405 to Bellevue, Factoria, Newcastle, and near Sunset Blvd SR 900 to Issaquah.



Local dining, shopping, and movie theater nearby at Renton Landing. Grocery store, hardware store, restaurants, and Starbucks within walking distance.

Central to Coal Creek Natural Area with many hiking trails for the outdoor enthusiast. Walk or bike ride to Lake Boren Park. Spend your day on Lake Washington at nearby Coulon Beach Park.



Prime location to numerous amenities, including hiking, biking; a short distance to Cougar Mountain, parks, shopping, freeways, dining and the Landing.



Yet, tucked away in a coveted quiet cul de sac. Home features unique architecture designed to bathe the home in natural light, this home is a level above the rest. Unpretentious elegance and comfort tell you all you need to know. Views of Cougar Mt. from kitchen. Arched window accents.



Easy commute to downtown Seattle, Eastside or the South. Ideally situated between Newcastle and Bellevue. Central location at the west face of Cougar Mtn. with easy access to I-405, Bellevue, Renton, Seattle, Issaquah, and towns in between. Go hiking at the nearby park, or on Cougar Mtn.



Terms: 10-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.