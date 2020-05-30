4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A commuter's dream as you live minutes away from the 405 and the 90 with quick access to anywhere you want to go! Walk to restaurants, grocery stores, hardware stores and more!



Live among the trees in the park-like setting of the Spring Tree condos. Enjoy the community pool, basketball court, playgrounds, and much more!



The unit boast vaulted ceilings, a master walk-in closet, and an open concept for entertaining friends and family.

Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets