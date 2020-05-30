All apartments in Renton
4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 AM

4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3

4308 NE Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4308 NE Sunset Blvd, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! A commuter's dream as you live minutes away from the 405 and the 90 with quick access to anywhere you want to go! Walk to restaurants, grocery stores, hardware stores and more!

Live among the trees in the park-like setting of the Spring Tree condos. Enjoy the community pool, basketball court, playgrounds, and much more!

The unit boast vaulted ceilings, a master walk-in closet, and an open concept for entertaining friends and family.
Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have any available units?
4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have?
Some of 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 currently offering any rent specials?
4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 pet-friendly?
No, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 offer parking?
Yes, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 offers parking.
Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have a pool?
Yes, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 has a pool.
Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have accessible units?
No, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 North Sunset boulevard V3 - V3 has units with dishwashers.
