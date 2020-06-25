All apartments in Renton
4206 SE 1st Pl
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4206 SE 1st Pl

4206 Southeast 1st Place · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Southeast 1st Place, Renton, WA 98059
South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636466

Adorable 4 bed home with huge yard in Renton!

Come check out this adorable 4 bedroom home with spacious well maintained yard complete with newer deck and fire pit! This traditional split level home features a fireplace in the family room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has extra bedroom, bathroom and large living space.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit is equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.

(RLNE5687239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 SE 1st Pl have any available units?
4206 SE 1st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 SE 1st Pl have?
Some of 4206 SE 1st Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 SE 1st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4206 SE 1st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 SE 1st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 SE 1st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4206 SE 1st Pl offer parking?
No, 4206 SE 1st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4206 SE 1st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 SE 1st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 SE 1st Pl have a pool?
No, 4206 SE 1st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4206 SE 1st Pl have accessible units?
No, 4206 SE 1st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 SE 1st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 SE 1st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

