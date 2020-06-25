4206 SE 1st Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/636466



Adorable 4 bed home with huge yard in Renton!



Come check out this adorable 4 bedroom home with spacious well maintained yard complete with newer deck and fire pit! This traditional split level home features a fireplace in the family room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has extra bedroom, bathroom and large living space.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit is equal to 1.5x the monthly rent.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.



(RLNE5687239)