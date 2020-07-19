3617 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA 98056 President Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom home sits on a very large lot comes with a 2 car tandem garage/shop for those that need the extra room. Located close to 405 for easy commute to Bellevue and Seattle and just minutes to Boeing and the landing where you will find great shopping restaurants and entertainment.
Pets okay with owner approval.
Contact PMI Puget Sound to schedule a visit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 NE 12th St have any available units?
3617 NE 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 NE 12th St have?
Some of 3617 NE 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 NE 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3617 NE 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 NE 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 NE 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 3617 NE 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 3617 NE 12th St offers parking.
Does 3617 NE 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 NE 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 NE 12th St have a pool?
No, 3617 NE 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3617 NE 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3617 NE 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 NE 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 NE 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.