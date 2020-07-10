All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 315 S 51st St #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
315 S 51st St #A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

315 S 51st St #A

315 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

315 South 51st Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
315 S 51st St #A Available 06/05/20 Sleek Townhome in Gated Community - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/56789ab2-092a-4500-8e88-e9aa57d3ee34

Delightful three bedroom end unit townhome! Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and large picture window. Spacious dining area with slider opening to the backyard. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Chef's kitchen with gas range, abundant storage, work space, and breakfast bar. King sized master suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. Private backyard with mature landscaping and patio.

Water, sewer, garbage is $100.00 flat fee per month.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 625
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Established and verifiable Rental History
No Felonies / No Evictions

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 06/05/2020

#266

(RLNE2527711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S 51st St #A have any available units?
315 S 51st St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 S 51st St #A have?
Some of 315 S 51st St #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 S 51st St #A currently offering any rent specials?
315 S 51st St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S 51st St #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 S 51st St #A is pet friendly.
Does 315 S 51st St #A offer parking?
No, 315 S 51st St #A does not offer parking.
Does 315 S 51st St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S 51st St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S 51st St #A have a pool?
No, 315 S 51st St #A does not have a pool.
Does 315 S 51st St #A have accessible units?
No, 315 S 51st St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S 51st St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S 51st St #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College