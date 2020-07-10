Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

315 S 51st St #A Available 06/05/20 Sleek Townhome in Gated Community - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/56789ab2-092a-4500-8e88-e9aa57d3ee34



Delightful three bedroom end unit townhome! Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and large picture window. Spacious dining area with slider opening to the backyard. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Chef's kitchen with gas range, abundant storage, work space, and breakfast bar. King sized master suite with luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. Private backyard with mature landscaping and patio.



Water, sewer, garbage is $100.00 flat fee per month.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 625

Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Established and verifiable Rental History

No Felonies / No Evictions



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 06/05/2020



