264 Anacortes Pl NE Available 06/12/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Renton Highlands - Gorgeous corner lot 2-story home with an open floor plan, 1700 sq. ft. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths , 2 car garage with a fully fenced backyard. This home receives a tremendous amount of natural light. You'll love the new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Close to shopping, parks and schools. Renton SD: Maplewood Heights Elem, Mcknight Middle and Hazen High.
First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking. Pets conditional with $25 pet fee/mo. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com
