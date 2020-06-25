All apartments in Renton
264 Anacortes Pl NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

264 Anacortes Pl NE

264 Anacortes Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Renton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

264 Anacortes Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98059
South Union

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
264 Anacortes Pl NE Available 06/12/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Renton Highlands - Gorgeous corner lot 2-story home with an open floor plan, 1700 sq. ft. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths , 2 car garage with a fully fenced backyard. This home receives a tremendous amount of natural light. You'll love the new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Close to shopping, parks and schools. Renton SD: Maplewood Heights Elem, Mcknight Middle and Hazen High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking. Pets conditional with $25 pet fee/mo. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3744201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have any available units?
264 Anacortes Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have?
Some of 264 Anacortes Pl NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Anacortes Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
264 Anacortes Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Anacortes Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Anacortes Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 264 Anacortes Pl NE offers parking.
Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Anacortes Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have a pool?
No, 264 Anacortes Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 264 Anacortes Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Anacortes Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Anacortes Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
