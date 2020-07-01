All apartments in Renton
2513 NE 21st St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2513 NE 21st St

2513 Northeast 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Northeast 21st Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Designed Home in Renton! - This lovely home features a wonderfully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry and a pantry! Come home and relax next to one of the TWO fireplaces. Perfect for cold winter nights! Master bedroom features a Jacuzzi-style tub as well as a shower. The wonderfully landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is a must-see!

Rental Requirements:
Last Month Rent + Deposit
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2083

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5332597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 NE 21st St have any available units?
2513 NE 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 2513 NE 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2513 NE 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 NE 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 2513 NE 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2513 NE 21st St offer parking?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 2513 NE 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 NE 21st St have a pool?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2513 NE 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 NE 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 NE 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 NE 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.

