2513 NE 21st St

Beautifully Designed Home in Renton! - This lovely home features a wonderfully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry and a pantry! Come home and relax next to one of the TWO fireplaces. Perfect for cold winter nights! Master bedroom features a Jacuzzi-style tub as well as a shower. The wonderfully landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is a must-see!



Rental Requirements:

Last Month Rent + Deposit

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2083



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5332597)