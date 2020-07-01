2513 NE 21st St

Amenities
Beautifully Designed Home in Renton! - This lovely home features a wonderfully crafted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry and a pantry! Come home and relax next to one of the TWO fireplaces. Perfect for cold winter nights! Master bedroom features a Jacuzzi-style tub as well as a shower. The wonderfully landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is a must-see!
Rental Requirements:
Last Month Rent + Deposit
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2083
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5332597)