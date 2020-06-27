All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2409 NE 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2409 NE 20th St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

2409 NE 20th St

2409 Northeast 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Kennydale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2409 Northeast 20th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Home in Kennydale - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Generously updated 3 bedroom home in Renton's desired Kennydale neighborhood
- Refinished original hardwoods, new doors and mill-work package
- New white shaker cabinets & quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and more
- Large den/finished room off kitchen provides flexibility
- Ample off street parking, carport with high ceilings and large storage shed in the back
- Easy access to I-5, downtown Renton, and local schools

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/b725d2208a

(RLNE5033278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 NE 20th St have any available units?
2409 NE 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 NE 20th St have?
Some of 2409 NE 20th St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 NE 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
2409 NE 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 NE 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 NE 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 2409 NE 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 2409 NE 20th St offers parking.
Does 2409 NE 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 NE 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 NE 20th St have a pool?
No, 2409 NE 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 2409 NE 20th St have accessible units?
No, 2409 NE 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 NE 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 NE 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College