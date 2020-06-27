2409 NE 20th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled Home in Kennydale - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Generously updated 3 bedroom home in Renton's desired Kennydale neighborhood

- Refinished original hardwoods, new doors and mill-work package

- New white shaker cabinets & quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and more

- Large den/finished room off kitchen provides flexibility

- Ample off street parking, carport with high ceilings and large storage shed in the back

- Easy access to I-5, downtown Renton, and local schools



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/b725d2208a



