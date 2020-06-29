All apartments in Renton
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

2300 Benson Rd S #C-3

2300 Benson Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Benson Road South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome in Renton! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Renton!

This lovely townhome offers the open living room, dining room and kitchen style construction allowing conversation from all areas! and new carpet throughout! The living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the back yard patio. Kitchen is large with room for an additional breakfast table and is complete with all appliances.
Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms both with private bath.
Stackable washer/dryer in the unit

Easy commute to freeways - W/S/G included
Extra deep garage easily fits 2 cars with additional storage.

$40 NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT

Terms: 1st month rent and refundable security

12 month lease.

$150.00 Condo Association move in fee
This is a non-smoking non-vaping home
For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact
Kim Clifton- 206-909-5869 Licensed Broker/Property Manager

(RLNE4445386)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have any available units?
2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have?
Some of 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 offers parking.
Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have a pool?
No, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have accessible units?
No, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Benson Rd S #C-3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
