2300 Benson Rd S #C-3

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome in Renton! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Renton!
This lovely townhome offers the open living room, dining room and kitchen style construction allowing conversation from all areas! and new carpet throughout! The living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the back yard patio. Kitchen is large with room for an additional breakfast table and is complete with all appliances.
Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms both with private bath.
Stackable washer/dryer in the unit
Easy commute to freeways - W/S/G included
Extra deep garage easily fits 2 cars with additional storage.
$40 NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT
Terms: 1st month rent and refundable security
12 month lease.
$150.00 Condo Association move in fee
This is a non-smoking non-vaping home
For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact
Kim Clifton- 206-909-5869 Licensed Broker/Property Manager
