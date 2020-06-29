2300 Benson Rd S #C-3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome in Renton! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Renton!



This lovely townhome offers the open living room, dining room and kitchen style construction allowing conversation from all areas! and new carpet throughout! The living room has a gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the back yard patio. Kitchen is large with room for an additional breakfast table and is complete with all appliances.

Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms both with private bath.

Stackable washer/dryer in the unit



Easy commute to freeways - W/S/G included

Extra deep garage easily fits 2 cars with additional storage.



$40 NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT



Terms: 1st month rent and refundable security



12 month lease.



$150.00 Condo Association move in fee

This is a non-smoking non-vaping home

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact

Kim Clifton- 206-909-5869 Licensed Broker/Property Manager



