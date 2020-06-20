All apartments in Renton
2100 NE 6th Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2100 NE 6th Pl

2100 Northeast 6th Place · (206) 617-6566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Northeast 6th Place, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2180 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully and Fully Renovated 3-bed Home - Property Id: 286955

Welcome to this gorgeously remodeled rambler in desirable Renton Highlands.

The Interior beautifully and completely redone with an open concept layout. Beautiful kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, back-splash, wood cabinets & brand new appliances. Renovated bath too! New fiber cement siding fresh paint, new flooring throughout, new plumbing, new insulation in crawl & attic. Huge level back yard.

Location, location, location! The property is 2 blocks away from I-405 access and Renton Technical College. Close to Renton Landing, Boeing, shopping & restaurants.

Simply a Must See!

Notes:
Utilities are not included.
Initial payment of first month and security deposit is required.
Renter's household must have monthly take-home income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286955
Property Id 286955

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 NE 6th Pl have any available units?
2100 NE 6th Pl has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 NE 6th Pl have?
Some of 2100 NE 6th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 NE 6th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2100 NE 6th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 NE 6th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2100 NE 6th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2100 NE 6th Pl offer parking?
No, 2100 NE 6th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2100 NE 6th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 NE 6th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 NE 6th Pl have a pool?
No, 2100 NE 6th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2100 NE 6th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2100 NE 6th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 NE 6th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 NE 6th Pl has units with dishwashers.
