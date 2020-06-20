2100 NE 6th Pl

Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeously remodeled rambler in desirable Renton Highlands.
The Interior beautifully and completely redone with an open concept layout. Beautiful kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, back-splash, wood cabinets & brand new appliances. Renovated bath too! New fiber cement siding fresh paint, new flooring throughout, new plumbing, new insulation in crawl & attic. Huge level back yard.
Location, location, location! The property is 2 blocks away from I-405 access and Renton Technical College. Close to Renton Landing, Boeing, shopping & restaurants.
Simply a Must See!
Notes:
Utilities are not included.
Initial payment of first month and security deposit is required.
Renter's household must have monthly take-home income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286955
No Pets Allowed
