2100 NE 6th Pl

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully and Fully Renovated 3-bed Home - Property Id: 286955



Welcome to this gorgeously remodeled rambler in desirable Renton Highlands.



The Interior beautifully and completely redone with an open concept layout. Beautiful kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, back-splash, wood cabinets & brand new appliances. Renovated bath too! New fiber cement siding fresh paint, new flooring throughout, new plumbing, new insulation in crawl & attic. Huge level back yard.



Location, location, location! The property is 2 blocks away from I-405 access and Renton Technical College. Close to Renton Landing, Boeing, shopping & restaurants.



Simply a Must See!



Notes:

Utilities are not included.

Initial payment of first month and security deposit is required.

Renter's household must have monthly take-home income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286955

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816801)