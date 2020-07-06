All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 19848 104th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
19848 104th Ave Se
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

19848 104th Ave Se

19848 104th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19848 104th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Rambler in Renton Snake Hill - * Application Pending*

This 3 bedroom home has lots of appeal just look at the updated kitchen with farm house sink, tiled floors, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Large living room with hardwood floors and built in shelving. Private fully fenced backyard with covered patio and a fire pit. There is a carport and plenty of room for additional parking. Blocks from Springbrook Elementary School.

*Landscaping included in rent, twice a month*

Property Manager
Armando@HavenRent.com
253-234-7019

#4066

(RLNE5180793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19848 104th Ave Se have any available units?
19848 104th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 19848 104th Ave Se have?
Some of 19848 104th Ave Se's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19848 104th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
19848 104th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19848 104th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 19848 104th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 19848 104th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 19848 104th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 19848 104th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19848 104th Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19848 104th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 19848 104th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 19848 104th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 19848 104th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 19848 104th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 19848 104th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College