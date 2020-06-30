18874 108th Ln SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

LARGE 3 BR, 2.5 BATH townhome style condo - Large Townhome in Gated Community Benson Hill neighborhood. Close to downtown Renton and easy freeway access to Seattle Bellevue and Tukwila. Well kept home with fresh paint,vaulted ceilings, loft with skylights. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Enjoy quiet evenings in front of cozy gas fireplace. Energy efficient gas appliances, heat and water. Low maintenance landscaping cared for by HOA.



Pet Policy: No Cats No Dogs.

No smoking.

Renton School Dist.: Benson Hill Elementary, Nelson Middle School, Lindbergh HS



