Home
/
Renton, WA
/
18874 108th Ln SE
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

18874 108th Ln SE

18874 108th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18874 108th Lane Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
LARGE 3 BR, 2.5 BATH townhome style condo - Large Townhome in Gated Community Benson Hill neighborhood. Close to downtown Renton and easy freeway access to Seattle Bellevue and Tukwila. Well kept home with fresh paint,vaulted ceilings, loft with skylights. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Enjoy quiet evenings in front of cozy gas fireplace. Energy efficient gas appliances, heat and water. Low maintenance landscaping cared for by HOA.

Pet Policy: No Cats No Dogs.
No smoking.
Renton School Dist.: Benson Hill Elementary, Nelson Middle School, Lindbergh HS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18874 108th Ln SE have any available units?
18874 108th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18874 108th Ln SE have?
Some of 18874 108th Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18874 108th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
18874 108th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18874 108th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18874 108th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 18874 108th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 18874 108th Ln SE offers parking.
Does 18874 108th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18874 108th Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18874 108th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 18874 108th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 18874 108th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 18874 108th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18874 108th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18874 108th Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.

