173 Glennwood Pl. S.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending Beautiful Home Home in Liberty Ridge - Application Pending -This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in desirable Liberty Ridge. The home is pristine and available now. Front room is spacious and comfortable. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops with gleaming stainless steel appliances.

Slider to the backyard off of the kitchen leads to charming and functional backyard. Utility Room off of the kitchen comes with Washer and dryer.

Upper level of home features over-sized Master bedroom en-suite with master bathroom, and walk in closet. Two other generously sized bedrooms plus bonus room also located on this level.

Two car attached garage. A/C for those warm summer nights.

Great neighborhood for walking.

Property is located minutes from shopping, and great freeway access. Lawn care included in the rent. Tenants to water during dry months. Sorry No Pets please.



Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 to view this home. Property is vacant and available for easy showing!

Terms: 12 month lease term to start. Rent $2,595.00 with a $2,600.00 refundable security deposit. Application can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com with $40per adult screening fee. Please do not apply until you have walked through the home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028902)