All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
173 Glennwood Pl. S.E.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

173 Glennwood Pl. S.E.

173 Glennwood Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

173 Glennwood Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Pending Beautiful Home Home in Liberty Ridge - Application Pending -This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in desirable Liberty Ridge. The home is pristine and available now. Front room is spacious and comfortable. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops with gleaming stainless steel appliances.
Slider to the backyard off of the kitchen leads to charming and functional backyard. Utility Room off of the kitchen comes with Washer and dryer.
Upper level of home features over-sized Master bedroom en-suite with master bathroom, and walk in closet. Two other generously sized bedrooms plus bonus room also located on this level.
Two car attached garage. A/C for those warm summer nights.
Great neighborhood for walking.
Property is located minutes from shopping, and great freeway access. Lawn care included in the rent. Tenants to water during dry months. Sorry No Pets please.

Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 to view this home. Property is vacant and available for easy showing!
Terms: 12 month lease term to start. Rent $2,595.00 with a $2,600.00 refundable security deposit. Application can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com with $40per adult screening fee. Please do not apply until you have walked through the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have any available units?
173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have?
Some of 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. offers parking.
Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have a pool?
No, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have accessible units?
No, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Glennwood Pl. S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College