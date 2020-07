Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home Newer Construction / Pets Welcome! - *** TEXT ONLY 425 835 2396 to schedule a showing NO CALLS ***



1522 Davis Ave S

Renton WA 98055



You Can Apply Here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.com/listings



Modern Design Newer Construction 4 Bed 3 Bath Home



Double Sized Master Bedroom with Private Full Bath and Walk In Closet



Extra Large Kitchen, Pantry, Full Dining area and Living Room



Newer Appliances



Laundry Room With Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Wrap Around Front Porch / Large Private Back Yard Patio



Private Driveway and Oversize 2 Car Garage



Double Pane Windows



Central Heating System



Requirements: 2.5 Times the Rent In Household Income / Good Rental History / Flexible on Credit / 12 Month Lease



$40 Application Fee Per Adult / 1st and Equal Deposit Required at Move In / Tenants Pay Utilities



Section 8 / HUD / Other Agencies and Payees Accepted



Pets Welcome!!! $350 Pet Fee / $35 Per Month Pet Rent (Certain Breed and Size Restrictions Apply)



