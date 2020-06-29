1504-1506 Kirkland AVE

Amenities

Rare Opportunity to own A NEW CONSTRUCTION 4-Plex! Income at Market Rents Projects a 5.63%+ Cap Rate, A Great Return for King County & No Repairs will be Needed for Years to Come. Nicely Finished 5 bedroom 3.25 Bath Units, Large Open Concept Kitchen Living & Dining Area. 5th Bed or Den / Office Space & Powder Room on Lower Level, Quartz Countertops Throughout, Stainless Appliances, Main Floor Guest Suite, 5 Piece Master, Extensive Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Close to Schools, Shopping & 405. Units can be Subdivided.