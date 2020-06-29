All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:34 PM

1504-1506 Kirkland AVE

1504 Kirkland Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Kirkland Ave NE, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
new construction
Rare Opportunity to own A NEW CONSTRUCTION 4-Plex! Income at Market Rents Projects a 5.63%+ Cap Rate, A Great Return for King County & No Repairs will be Needed for Years to Come. Nicely Finished 5 bedroom 3.25 Bath Units, Large Open Concept Kitchen Living & Dining Area. 5th Bed or Den / Office Space & Powder Room on Lower Level, Quartz Countertops Throughout, Stainless Appliances, Main Floor Guest Suite, 5 Piece Master, Extensive Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Close to Schools, Shopping & 405. Units can be Subdivided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have any available units?
1504-1506 Kirkland AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1504-1506 Kirkland AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE offer parking?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have a pool?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have accessible units?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504-1506 Kirkland AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

