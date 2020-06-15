All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1021 N 29th St

1021 North 29th Street · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 North 29th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 N 29th St · Avail. Jul 3

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1021 N 29th St Available 07/03/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Lower Kennydale Location - Sweet 3 bed, 2 bath home with attached garage in great Lower Kennydale location! This charming one level home is nestled on a nice sized lot among larger more expensive homes, close to the lake and shopping. Inside has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, an updated and roomy kitchen, updated main bath and a master with walk in closet and full en-suite bath. Great location close to lake, shopping and everything.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets are conditional with a non refundable pet fee of $300/pet. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE4777152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 N 29th St have any available units?
1021 N 29th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 N 29th St have?
Some of 1021 N 29th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 N 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
1021 N 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 N 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 N 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 1021 N 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 1021 N 29th St does offer parking.
Does 1021 N 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 N 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 N 29th St have a pool?
No, 1021 N 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 1021 N 29th St have accessible units?
No, 1021 N 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 N 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 N 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
