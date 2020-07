Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby media room package receiving elevator cc payments coffee bar e-payments google fiber key fob access new construction online portal shuffle board

The Carter Apartments offers Urban One, One and Two Bedroom apartments with a variety of apartment features such as den spaces, built-in tech benches, convenient key-less entry, sliding barn doors... the list goes on! We are nestled perfectly in the heart of Downtown Redmond - removed enough from the noise of Redmond Way, but close to all that it has to offer. Curious to see the building for yourself? Give us a call, or visit our website to schedule a tour of your own! We'll show you our beautiful new units, impressive community spaces, and spectacular views!