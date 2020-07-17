6455 193rd PL NE

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 2004
Sq Footage: 2400 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Lease Duration: 1 year or more
Pets: Cats/Small Dogs okay
Laundry: High Efficiency front load washer/dryer included
Property Type: Single Family Home
Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Garden Home for rent in the Woodbridge community in Redmond.
This lovely home has formal Living & Dining rooms, the Family Room includes a gas fireplace with raised slate tile hearth, Den/Office, a large island Kitchen with ceramic tile countertops and granite tile food bar. All stainless steel Appliances. Fully fenced backyard.
Close to Microsoft & easy access to freeways for Amazon, Google, Starbucks HQ, RTC. Marymoor Park & Trails, Metro Bus & Park & Ride are close by.
Sunny southern exposure and a small grass park right outside your front door!