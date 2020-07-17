6455 193rd PL NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 2004

Sq Footage: 2400 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Lease Duration: 1 year or more

Pets: Cats/Small Dogs okay

Laundry: High Efficiency front load washer/dryer included

Property Type: Single Family Home



Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Garden Home for rent in the Woodbridge community in Redmond.



This lovely home has formal Living & Dining rooms, the Family Room includes a gas fireplace with raised slate tile hearth, Den/Office, a large island Kitchen with ceramic tile countertops and granite tile food bar. All stainless steel Appliances. Fully fenced backyard.



Close to Microsoft & easy access to freeways for Amazon, Google, Starbucks HQ, RTC. Marymoor Park & Trails, Metro Bus & Park & Ride are close by.



Sunny southern exposure and a small grass park right outside your front door!