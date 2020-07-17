All apartments in Redmond
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:38 PM

6455 193rd PL NE

6455 193rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6455 193rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 2004
Sq Footage: 2400 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Lease Duration: 1 year or more
Pets: Cats/Small Dogs okay
Laundry: High Efficiency front load washer/dryer included
Property Type: Single Family Home

Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Garden Home for rent in the Woodbridge community in Redmond.

This lovely home has formal Living & Dining rooms, the Family Room includes a gas fireplace with raised slate tile hearth, Den/Office, a large island Kitchen with ceramic tile countertops and granite tile food bar. All stainless steel Appliances. Fully fenced backyard.

Close to Microsoft & easy access to freeways for Amazon, Google, Starbucks HQ, RTC. Marymoor Park & Trails, Metro Bus & Park & Ride are close by.

Sunny southern exposure and a small grass park right outside your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6455 193rd PL NE have any available units?
6455 193rd PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6455 193rd PL NE have?
Some of 6455 193rd PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6455 193rd PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
6455 193rd PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6455 193rd PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 6455 193rd PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 6455 193rd PL NE offers parking.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6455 193rd PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE have a pool?
No, 6455 193rd PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE have accessible units?
No, 6455 193rd PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6455 193rd PL NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6455 193rd PL NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6455 193rd PL NE has units with air conditioning.
