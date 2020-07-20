5507 161st Place NE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets furnished oven

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for you to move in July, 1st, 1 year lease. Fantastic airy 4 bedroom/2 bath home on quiet this cul-de-sac, updated, & move-in ready. Open area concept living w/ large bedrooms, hardwood floors, Leaf Guard gutters, all appliances included + Breville Smart oven. Nice reading nook leads to Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling, master w/body sprays. Walk to Microsoft, Marymoor Pk, Redmond Town Center. Top rated Lake WA schools. Can come furnished for a little bit more in rents.