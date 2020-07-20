5507 161st Place NE

Amenities
Ready for you to move in July, 1st, 1 year lease. Fantastic airy 4 bedroom/2 bath home on quiet this cul-de-sac, updated, & move-in ready. Open area concept living w/ large bedrooms, hardwood floors, Leaf Guard gutters, all appliances included + Breville Smart oven. Nice reading nook leads to Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling, master w/body sprays. Walk to Microsoft, Marymoor Pk, Redmond Town Center. Top rated Lake WA schools. Can come furnished for a little bit more in rents.