5507 161st Place NE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:34 PM

5507 161st Place NE

5507 161st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5507 161st Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
oven
Ready for you to move in July, 1st, 1 year lease. Fantastic airy 4 bedroom/2 bath home on quiet this cul-de-sac, updated, & move-in ready. Open area concept living w/ large bedrooms, hardwood floors, Leaf Guard gutters, all appliances included + Breville Smart oven. Nice reading nook leads to Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling, master w/body sprays. Walk to Microsoft, Marymoor Pk, Redmond Town Center. Top rated Lake WA schools. Can come furnished for a little bit more in rents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 161st Place NE have any available units?
5507 161st Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 5507 161st Place NE have?
Some of 5507 161st Place NE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 161st Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
5507 161st Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 161st Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 5507 161st Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 5507 161st Place NE offer parking?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 5507 161st Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 161st Place NE have a pool?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 5507 161st Place NE have accessible units?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 161st Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 161st Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 161st Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
