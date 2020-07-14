All apartments in Redmond
Triangle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Triangle

Open Now until 6pm
16450 Redmond Way · (425) 651-6764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 · Avail. now

$3,889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Triangle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit - $350
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit 80 LBS. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Spaces Starting at $125/month.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Starting at $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Triangle have any available units?
Triangle has 16 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Triangle have?
Some of Triangle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Triangle currently offering any rent specials?
Triangle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Triangle pet-friendly?
Yes, Triangle is pet friendly.
Does Triangle offer parking?
Yes, Triangle offers parking.
Does Triangle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Triangle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Triangle have a pool?
No, Triangle does not have a pool.
Does Triangle have accessible units?
Yes, Triangle has accessible units.
Does Triangle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Triangle has units with dishwashers.
Does Triangle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Triangle has units with air conditioning.
