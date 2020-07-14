Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit - $350
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit 80 LBS. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Spaces Starting at $125/month.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Starting at $45/month