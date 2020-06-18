Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Education Hill. 17076 NE 123rd St Redmond 98052. 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3391sqft. Available 6/28



VIDEO TOUR! A/C!! Stunning, luxurious Home with Territorial views! Enjoy open-concept living in this beautiful Education Hill home. Flooded with natural light, hardwoods throughout, spacious chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, double ovens, gas range, breakfast bar & soft close drawers! Living room with cozy gas fireplace & office area with built-ins. Dining area leads to large deck. Master en-suite with double sinks, quartz counters, soaking tub & large walk-in closet! Fully finished basement includes family room, bedroom & 3/4 bath. With access to patio & fully fenced backyard - perfect for entertaining! 2 car attached garage. Lake Washington Schools & walk to Clara Barton Elementary!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/94795112



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Small pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.