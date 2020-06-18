All apartments in Redmond
Last updated May 29 2019 at 9:13 PM

17076 NE 123rd St

17076 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

17076 Northeast 123rd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Education Hill. 17076 NE 123rd St Redmond 98052. 4 bed 3.5 bath, 3391sqft. Available 6/28

VIDEO TOUR! A/C!! Stunning, luxurious Home with Territorial views! Enjoy open-concept living in this beautiful Education Hill home. Flooded with natural light, hardwoods throughout, spacious chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, double ovens, gas range, breakfast bar & soft close drawers! Living room with cozy gas fireplace & office area with built-ins. Dining area leads to large deck. Master en-suite with double sinks, quartz counters, soaking tub & large walk-in closet! Fully finished basement includes family room, bedroom & 3/4 bath. With access to patio & fully fenced backyard - perfect for entertaining! 2 car attached garage. Lake Washington Schools & walk to Clara Barton Elementary!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/94795112

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Small pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17076 NE 123rd St have any available units?
17076 NE 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17076 NE 123rd St have?
Some of 17076 NE 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17076 NE 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
17076 NE 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17076 NE 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17076 NE 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 17076 NE 123rd St offers parking.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17076 NE 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St have a pool?
No, 17076 NE 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 17076 NE 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17076 NE 123rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17076 NE 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17076 NE 123rd St has units with air conditioning.
