Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage business center cc payments e-payments green community hot tub internet access

Welcome to LionsGate North Townhomes and Apartments in Redmond, where urban sophistication blends artistically with true luxury living. These tri-level townhomes feature direct access garages, open, airy floor plans with generous storage inside and out. Lush, landscaped grounds and fountains surround you with natural tranquility, offering a relaxing oasis in the center of downtown Redmond. LionsGate North is ideally situated within walking distance of the Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Park, Trader Joe’s or enjoy the convenience of one of our on-location restaurant, Sages or Ooba Tuba. Visit today and experience the many reasons why you should make your move to LionsGate North apartments.