All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 15618 NE 56th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
15618 NE 56th Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

15618 NE 56th Way

15618 Northeast 56th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Overlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15618 Northeast 56th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
garage
15618 NE 56th Way Available 04/01/19 Well maintained 3 beds + Den/2.5 baths, walking distance to Microsoft, Redmond - Showings to start on March 20, 2019

Traditional and well maintained split level in Redmond. Walking distance to Microsoft, and backyard to Westside Park. Centrally located, easy access to freeway, minutes to Redmond and Bellevue. Westside park has playground, barbecue court, trails to Bridal Trails and Marymoore Park.

This is a 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home on large, flat fenced lot, secluded and very private with carpets replaced 2 yrs ago. Master suite with deck. New Milgard windows, new hot water heater and insulated garage doors. Central Air conditioning. Gas fireplace upstairs is not work.. Wood burning fireplace in basement work well. Condition as it.

Lake Washington School District, with Rush Elementary, Rose Hill Middle School and Lake Washington High School.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425.327.0446 to schedule.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3068808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15618 NE 56th Way have any available units?
15618 NE 56th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15618 NE 56th Way have?
Some of 15618 NE 56th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15618 NE 56th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15618 NE 56th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15618 NE 56th Way pet-friendly?
No, 15618 NE 56th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15618 NE 56th Way offers parking.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15618 NE 56th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way have a pool?
No, 15618 NE 56th Way does not have a pool.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way have accessible units?
No, 15618 NE 56th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15618 NE 56th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15618 NE 56th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15618 NE 56th Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College