Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning playground fireplace bbq/grill

15618 NE 56th Way Available 04/01/19 Well maintained 3 beds + Den/2.5 baths, walking distance to Microsoft, Redmond - Showings to start on March 20, 2019



Traditional and well maintained split level in Redmond. Walking distance to Microsoft, and backyard to Westside Park. Centrally located, easy access to freeway, minutes to Redmond and Bellevue. Westside park has playground, barbecue court, trails to Bridal Trails and Marymoore Park.



This is a 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home on large, flat fenced lot, secluded and very private with carpets replaced 2 yrs ago. Master suite with deck. New Milgard windows, new hot water heater and insulated garage doors. Central Air conditioning. Gas fireplace upstairs is not work.. Wood burning fireplace in basement work well. Condition as it.



Lake Washington School District, with Rush Elementary, Rose Hill Middle School and Lake Washington High School.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $42 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425.327.0446 to schedule.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3068808)