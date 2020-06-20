All apartments in Redmond
15002 Ne 65th St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:32 AM

15002 Ne 65th St

15002 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Redmond
Grass Lawn
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

15002 Northeast 65th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The house is located in cul-de-sac opposite to Spirit Brook park and located within 3 minutes walking distance to Rush elementary. The house is located in desirable Spirit Brook community minutes from Microsoft and amenities. The house has newly remodeled kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and hard wood floor. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances (28 cu.ft refrigerator, oven and full sized microwave+oven combo, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove and a pop up exhaust fan) and plenty of storage space. The family room is located at main level. Four bedrooms are located in second floor with two full baths. One of the bedrooms has hardwood flooring. Laundry with gas dryer and half bath located in the main level. The house has a large concrete deck with basket ball hoop and a natural gas outlet for grill or patio heater. The house comes with two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15002 Ne 65th St have any available units?
15002 Ne 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15002 Ne 65th St have?
Some of 15002 Ne 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15002 Ne 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
15002 Ne 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 Ne 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15002 Ne 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 15002 Ne 65th St offers parking.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15002 Ne 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St have a pool?
No, 15002 Ne 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St have accessible units?
No, 15002 Ne 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15002 Ne 65th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15002 Ne 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15002 Ne 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.
