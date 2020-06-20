15002 Ne 65th St

Amenities

The house is located in cul-de-sac opposite to Spirit Brook park and located within 3 minutes walking distance to Rush elementary. The house is located in desirable Spirit Brook community minutes from Microsoft and amenities. The house has newly remodeled kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and hard wood floor. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances (28 cu.ft refrigerator, oven and full sized microwave+oven combo, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove and a pop up exhaust fan) and plenty of storage space. The family room is located at main level. Four bedrooms are located in second floor with two full baths. One of the bedrooms has hardwood flooring. Laundry with gas dryer and half bath located in the main level. The house has a large concrete deck with basket ball hoop and a natural gas outlet for grill or patio heater. The house comes with two car garage.