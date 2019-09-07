14114 NE 71st St

Amenities
Great location Home (border of Kirkland, Bellevue) - Property Id: 141348
Fantastic Location! The house is on the border of Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond. Direct private walk access to Grass Lawn park, quiet neighborhood, Excellent Lake Washington Schools. Easy access to bus-line and highways.
* 4 bedrooms Rambler (all in one floor) with 2 car garages attached.
* Great location, easy access to 405 & 520, near to Microsoft, Google, bus stop, parks.
* Residential direct access to Grass Lawn Park! Quiet private neighborhood.
* Excellent schools: Benjamin Franklin Elementary & Lake Washington schools.
* Main floor: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, a kitchen with eating space, a living room, a family room/formal dining, a fireplace and sliding glass doors to the deck.
* Master bedroom with full bath
* 2 car garages
Credit and background checks required.
Security deposit due at signing.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS.
Please email bellevuehouserentals@gmail.com for appointment and additional information.
(Pls do not disturb current tenants)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141348p
