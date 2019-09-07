All apartments in Redmond
/
Redmond, WA
/
14114 NE 71st St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

14114 NE 71st St

14114 Northeast 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14114 Northeast 71st Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

Great location Home (border of Kirkland, Bellevue) - Property Id: 141348

Fantastic Location! The house is on the border of Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond. Direct private walk access to Grass Lawn park, quiet neighborhood, Excellent Lake Washington Schools. Easy access to bus-line and highways.

* 4 bedrooms Rambler (all in one floor) with 2 car garages attached.
* Great location, easy access to 405 & 520, near to Microsoft, Google, bus stop, parks.
* Residential direct access to Grass Lawn Park! Quiet private neighborhood.
* Excellent schools: Benjamin Franklin Elementary & Lake Washington schools.
* Main floor: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, a kitchen with eating space, a living room, a family room/formal dining, a fireplace and sliding glass doors to the deck.
* Master bedroom with full bath
* 2 car garages

Credit and background checks required.
Security deposit due at signing.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Please email bellevuehouserentals@gmail.com for appointment and additional information.
(Pls do not disturb current tenants)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141348p
Property Id 141348

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5052688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

