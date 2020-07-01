Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 Available 04/15/20 Downtown Kirkland, Excellent Community, Walking distance to everything! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Downtown Kirkland, Two Bedroom Condo with two full baths. Beautiful bright top floor corner unit at the Mira Condos. Just updated with new laminate floors in the living room and bedrooms. Located within walking distance of downtown Kirklands restaurants, Performing Art Center, movies and much more. Recently updated with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, wood burning fireplace, washer & dryer and a deck with nice woodsy view. Very quiet location at back of community across from pool. Tenant to pay monthly flat rate $60 for water & sewer & garbage. TWO assigned parking spots #54 & #101, one covered & one uncovered.



SQ FT:980



YEAR BUILT: 1987



COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Mira



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lakeview

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kirkland

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Small only. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2050

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Flat Rate W/S/G: $60



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE3743944)