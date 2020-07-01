Amenities
734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 Available 04/15/20 Downtown Kirkland, Excellent Community, Walking distance to everything! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*
Downtown Kirkland, Two Bedroom Condo with two full baths. Beautiful bright top floor corner unit at the Mira Condos. Just updated with new laminate floors in the living room and bedrooms. Located within walking distance of downtown Kirklands restaurants, Performing Art Center, movies and much more. Recently updated with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, wood burning fireplace, washer & dryer and a deck with nice woodsy view. Very quiet location at back of community across from pool. Tenant to pay monthly flat rate $60 for water & sewer & garbage. TWO assigned parking spots #54 & #101, one covered & one uncovered.
SQ FT:980
YEAR BUILT: 1987
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Mira
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lakeview
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kirkland
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Small only. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2050
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Flat Rate W/S/G: $60
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
