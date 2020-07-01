All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
734 Kirkland Circle #D-304
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

734 Kirkland Circle #D-304

734 Kirkland Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

734 Kirkland Cir, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 Available 04/15/20 Downtown Kirkland, Excellent Community, Walking distance to everything! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Downtown Kirkland, Two Bedroom Condo with two full baths. Beautiful bright top floor corner unit at the Mira Condos. Just updated with new laminate floors in the living room and bedrooms. Located within walking distance of downtown Kirklands restaurants, Performing Art Center, movies and much more. Recently updated with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, wood burning fireplace, washer & dryer and a deck with nice woodsy view. Very quiet location at back of community across from pool. Tenant to pay monthly flat rate $60 for water & sewer & garbage. TWO assigned parking spots #54 & #101, one covered & one uncovered.

SQ FT:980

YEAR BUILT: 1987

COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Mira

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lakeview
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kirkland
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Small only. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2050
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Flat Rate W/S/G: $60

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3743944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have any available units?
734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have?
Some of 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 currently offering any rent specials?
734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 is pet friendly.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 offer parking?
Yes, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 offers parking.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have a pool?
Yes, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 has a pool.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have accessible units?
No, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 Kirkland Circle #D-304 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus