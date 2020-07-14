Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge fire pit parking bbq/grill package receiving internet access

This is your opportunity to live, work and play, in the heart of it all. Located at the intersection of Lake Street and Kirkland Avenue, The 101 is a luxury apartment community as prominent as its location. Take advantage of all downtown Kirkland has to offer simply by walking out your door, or kick back and relax in your new home and enjoy spectacular views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline.



The 101 is a 66-unit luxury apartment community comprised of uniquely designed Studio, One and Two bedroom units that provide the perfect answers to your living needs. The spacious homes feature high end finishes, private decks, air conditioning and an expansive roof top deck. Here you will find distinctive architectural design features and an unparalleled sense of community.