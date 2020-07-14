All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like The 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
The 101
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The 101

101 Main St · (206) 488-0094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 Main St, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,456

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 101.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
internet access
This is your opportunity to live, work and play, in the heart of it all. Located at the intersection of Lake Street and Kirkland Avenue, The 101 is a luxury apartment community as prominent as its location. Take advantage of all downtown Kirkland has to offer simply by walking out your door, or kick back and relax in your new home and enjoy spectacular views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline.

The 101 is a 66-unit luxury apartment community comprised of uniquely designed Studio, One and Two bedroom units that provide the perfect answers to your living needs. The spacious homes feature high end finishes, private decks, air conditioning and an expansive roof top deck. Here you will find distinctive architectural design features and an unparalleled sense of community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions; No weight limit
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 101 have any available units?
The 101 has 3 units available starting at $2,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The 101 have?
Some of The 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 101 currently offering any rent specials?
The 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, The 101 is pet friendly.
Does The 101 offer parking?
Yes, The 101 offers parking.
Does The 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 101 have a pool?
No, The 101 does not have a pool.
Does The 101 have accessible units?
No, The 101 does not have accessible units.
Does The 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does The 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The 101 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The 101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity