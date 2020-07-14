12405 Ne 137th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled home in desirable Totem Lake community includes open floor plan [3 bed, 3 baths, den, family room, living room /w formal dining, 2 car garage]. Natural light filled home /w access to upper-level deck from master bedroom and dining. Functional Family room /w access to backyard.

Enjoy the lower level w/ the welcoming Spacious Family Room & space for a home office and an oversized bedroom

Entertainment sized deck off the dining area is the perfect spot to BBQ .

Huge fully fenced level backyard with mature landscape in front and back.

This home is located in highly sort after Lake Washington School District



Complete Remodel of the entire house with stylish updates includes



NEW:

Interior & exterior paint

Complete kitchen remodel (stainless appliances, granite countertop)

New vanities, new flooring and new toilets in all 3 bathrooms

New flooring in master bedroom

New carpet lower level

New furnace and water heater



Access to



Block away from Evergreen Hospital

The Village at Totem Lake – 4 mins (1.4 miles)

Kingsgate Park and Ride – 4 mins (1.1 miles)

Brickyard Park and Ride – 4 mins (2.1 miles)

I-405 – 4 mins (1.2 miles)