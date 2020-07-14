All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12405 Ne 137th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12405 Ne 137th Pl
Last updated May 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

12405 Ne 137th Pl

12405 Northeast 137th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Evergreen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12405 Northeast 137th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in desirable Totem Lake community includes open floor plan [3 bed, 3 baths, den, family room, living room /w formal dining, 2 car garage]. Natural light filled home /w access to upper-level deck from master bedroom and dining. Functional Family room /w access to backyard.
Enjoy the lower level w/ the welcoming Spacious Family Room & space for a home office and an oversized bedroom
Entertainment sized deck off the dining area is the perfect spot to BBQ .
Huge fully fenced level backyard with mature landscape in front and back.
This home is located in highly sort after Lake Washington School District

Complete Remodel of the entire house with stylish updates includes

NEW:
Interior & exterior paint
Complete kitchen remodel (stainless appliances, granite countertop)
New vanities, new flooring and new toilets in all 3 bathrooms
New flooring in master bedroom
New carpet lower level
New furnace and water heater

Access to

Block away from Evergreen Hospital
The Village at Totem Lake – 4 mins (1.4 miles)
Kingsgate Park and Ride – 4 mins (1.1 miles)
Brickyard Park and Ride – 4 mins (2.1 miles)
I-405 – 4 mins (1.2 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have any available units?
12405 Ne 137th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have?
Some of 12405 Ne 137th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 Ne 137th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12405 Ne 137th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 Ne 137th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12405 Ne 137th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12405 Ne 137th Pl offers parking.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12405 Ne 137th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have a pool?
No, 12405 Ne 137th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12405 Ne 137th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12405 Ne 137th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12405 Ne 137th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12405 Ne 137th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus