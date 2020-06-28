All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12331 NE 92nd St.
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

12331 NE 92nd St.

12331 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12331 Northeast 92nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT PRICE!! Gorgeous & LARGE 2 Bedroom + Den Townhome in Rose Hill FOR RENT!! - Over 1600 square feet of living space! This is a sweet home in an unbeatable location. Less than one mile to I-405, and walking distance to Costco! This wonderful, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home (plus den) features gorgeous renovated kitchen with slab granite counters, large island, gas range, under-counter lighting and newer stainless steel appliances. 2 large bedrooms PLUS good-sized den with closet and skylight upstairs. Other home features: 9 foot ceilings, generous living and dining room space, cozy gas fireplace, custom paint, custom lighting, lots of storage and washer and dryer. Fantastic master suite features double vanity and nice walk-in closet. 3 parking spaces for this home, including one attached garage. Nice fenced back patio area for summer enjoyment! Garbage is included with the rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Lake Washington School District. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5113147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have any available units?
12331 NE 92nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12331 NE 92nd St. have?
Some of 12331 NE 92nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12331 NE 92nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
12331 NE 92nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12331 NE 92nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12331 NE 92nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 12331 NE 92nd St. offers parking.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12331 NE 92nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have a pool?
No, 12331 NE 92nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have accessible units?
No, 12331 NE 92nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12331 NE 92nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12331 NE 92nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12331 NE 92nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
