12331 NE 92nd St.

GREAT PRICE!! Gorgeous & LARGE 2 Bedroom + Den Townhome in Rose Hill FOR RENT!! - Over 1600 square feet of living space! This is a sweet home in an unbeatable location. Less than one mile to I-405, and walking distance to Costco! This wonderful, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home (plus den) features gorgeous renovated kitchen with slab granite counters, large island, gas range, under-counter lighting and newer stainless steel appliances. 2 large bedrooms PLUS good-sized den with closet and skylight upstairs. Other home features: 9 foot ceilings, generous living and dining room space, cozy gas fireplace, custom paint, custom lighting, lots of storage and washer and dryer. Fantastic master suite features double vanity and nice walk-in closet. 3 parking spaces for this home, including one attached garage. Nice fenced back patio area for summer enjoyment! Garbage is included with the rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Lake Washington School District. Make an appointment to view this great home today!



