All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11002 127th Pl. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11002 127th Pl. NE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

11002 127th Pl. NE

11002 127th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11002 127th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Meticulously updated 4 bedroom home in popular North Rose Hill!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/jfvr

Very quiet neighborhood, but close to parks, freeways, schools & shopping. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & slab granite counters. Casually elegant living/dining room with soaring vaulted ceilings, with tons of light. Bonus/Family room downstairs with fireplace! Brand new deck just re-done and ready for BBQs!!

12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

(RLNE5061252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have any available units?
11002 127th Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11002 127th Pl. NE have?
Some of 11002 127th Pl. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 127th Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
11002 127th Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 127th Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 127th Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE offer parking?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not offer parking.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11002 127th Pl. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11002 127th Pl. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus