Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Kent, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kent renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
The Lakes
15 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,379
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:44am
$
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
927 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Kent
8 Units Available
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,589
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1100 sqft
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
12442 South East 270th St -
12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1376 sqft
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Complete with 1,376 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11723 SE 249th Street
11723 Southeast 249th Street, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Beautiful, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house property rental in Kent, WA. This house is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and YMCA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
20232 SE 263rd Pl
20232 SE 263rd Pl, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,075
2311 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in a brand new home? Now is your chance! Come live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3640 sqft
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
12114 SE 277th Pl
12114 Southeast 277th Place, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1710 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home in Kent w/ Mountain View! - The upstairs features hardwood floors with an open concept floor plan which opens to the back deck for great entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Kent
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,235
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
City Guide for Kent, WA

Bet you didn't know Kent is a star-studded city.Kent is home to professional bowler Earl Anthony, actress Josie Bissett, and Shannon Higgins-Cirovski, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Kent is a suburb of Seattle, WA. The city is essentially a place where people who work and hang out in Seattle like to sleep, but recently Kent has developed a reputation as a place of its own as the corporate home of big companies Oberto Sausage and REI (what a strange combination). The town was founded in the late 19th century, and settlers lived as farmers and undertook other agricultural ventures. A few decades later, however, people in Kent discovered hops production and they started growing hops as their main source of income. After a nasty aphids infestation at the plant, the residents of Kent eventually stopped depending on hops for their money making. However, by that time, enough people and money were in the area to consider it a real town. The city was incorporated in 1890, and since then it has depended on other agricultural products like dairy and lettuce. Basically, Kent is known as the boondocks of Seattle. People in the more urban areas tend consider Kent residents rednecks; however, the town is continuing to grow, and just a few years ago even acquired its own professional sports team.

Having trouble with Craigslist Kent? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kent, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kent renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

