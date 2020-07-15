All apartments in Kent
Alvista Lake Meridian

14901 SE 272nd St · (833) 475-0262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit H204 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit M204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit M103 · Avail. now

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit Q102 · Avail. now

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit Q201 · Avail. now

$1,783

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista Lake Meridian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
sauna
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today!

Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18. This is the location where you will find modern day living combined with the tranquility you’ve been craving. You are only minutes from great shopping, fine dining, and ample entertainment. Needing a break from the day to day? No worries, we are conveniently located near countless parks for outdoor activities. Come and check out Lake Meridian Apartments– you will be delighted at the possibilities!

Text Us for Details at: (253) 793-1714

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee, $30 Screening fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: The following breeds are not permitted on the community: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof. In addition, we prohibit any dog with a history of biting, injuring any person or animal, or damaging property.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot Parking: $25-$50/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista Lake Meridian have any available units?
Alvista Lake Meridian has 6 units available starting at $1,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista Lake Meridian have?
Some of Alvista Lake Meridian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista Lake Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista Lake Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista Lake Meridian pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian is pet friendly.
Does Alvista Lake Meridian offer parking?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian offers parking.
Does Alvista Lake Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista Lake Meridian have a pool?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian has a pool.
Does Alvista Lake Meridian have accessible units?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian has accessible units.
Does Alvista Lake Meridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista Lake Meridian has units with dishwashers.
