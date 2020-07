Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

47 Acres of Serene Country Living



Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA. Our close proximity to I-5 and Highway 167 provides quick access to neighboring cities.



When you make your home at Signature Pointe Apartments, you will enjoy convenient access to downtown Kent with the city’s full calendar of entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call one of our leasing professionals or stop by today to see your new home.