Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community trash valet

* BBQ area and Business Center coming soon







If you are looking for superior living, then look no further youve found it at Sterling Ridge! Our beautiful community is perfectly nestled in Kent, Washington. Conveniently located with close proximity to WA-167 and I-5, youre just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Let Sterling Ridge be your gateway to fun and excitement in Kent!



Our spacious and inviting apartments are designed with your comfort in mind. Choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that are loaded with features including an all electric kitchen, balcony or patio, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. A cozy wood burning fireplace to top it off Sterling Ridge has everything you ever dreamed about in a home!



Great apartment home living doesnt have to stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve tailored our community around you. Were proud to feature a relaxing clubhouse, childrens play area, beautifully landscaped grounds and more. Part-time courtesy patrol and on-site maintenance ensure all of our residents feel at ease and at home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Visit today and see what makes Sterling Ridge the perfect place to call home.