Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Sterling Ridge

11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd · (253) 201-6705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B103 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit H306 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit J303 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit H106 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
* BBQ area and Business Center coming soon



If you are looking for superior living, then look no further youve found it at Sterling Ridge! Our beautiful community is perfectly nestled in Kent, Washington. Conveniently located with close proximity to WA-167 and I-5, youre just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Let Sterling Ridge be your gateway to fun and excitement in Kent!\n\nOur spacious and inviting apartments are designed with your comfort in mind. Choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that are loaded with features including an all electric kitchen, balcony or patio, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. A cozy wood burning fireplace to top it off Sterling Ridge has everything you ever dreamed about in a home!\n\nGreat apartment home living doesnt have to stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve tailored our community around you. Were proud to feature a relaxing clubhouse, childrens play area, beautifully landscaped grounds and more. Part-time courtesy patrol and on-site maintenance ensure all of our residents feel at ease and at home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Visit today and see what makes Sterling Ridge the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: One bedroom is $200, two bedroom $300 and three bedroom $400 (Based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 plus $250 refundable deposit
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 pounds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease, Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Ridge have any available units?
Sterling Ridge has 7 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Ridge have?
Some of Sterling Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Ridge offers parking.
Does Sterling Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Ridge have a pool?
No, Sterling Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Sterling Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Ridge has accessible units.
Does Sterling Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Ridge has units with dishwashers.
