Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The Village of Newport is nestled in Kent, Washington. We are just minutes from Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks as well as the best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. You will never be far from where you want to be, with easy access to public transportation, Interstate 5, Highway 99, Pacific Coast Highway, and State Route167. The Village of Newport offers quality living in a premier destination.