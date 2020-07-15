All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Alvista 240

24028 110th Pl SE · (833) 409-0581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit E302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B104 · Avail. now

$1,622

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit L204 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit N204 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista 240.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240. Our beautiful community is tucked away in a park-like setting. Were just minutes from Kent Station, where you will find a variety of dining, retail, and entertainment options. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate how close we are to many recreational areas, including Clark Lake Park. Experience the exciting lifestyle waiting for you at Alvista 240.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee, $30 Screening fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: "The following breeds are not permitted on the community: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof. In addition, we prohibit any dog with a history of biting, injuring any person or animal, or damaging property."
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Deck Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista 240 have any available units?
Alvista 240 has 6 units available starting at $1,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista 240 have?
Some of Alvista 240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista 240 currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista 240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista 240 pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista 240 is pet friendly.
Does Alvista 240 offer parking?
Yes, Alvista 240 offers parking.
Does Alvista 240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista 240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista 240 have a pool?
Yes, Alvista 240 has a pool.
Does Alvista 240 have accessible units?
Yes, Alvista 240 has accessible units.
Does Alvista 240 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista 240 has units with dishwashers.
