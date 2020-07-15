Alvista 240

Lease Length: 1-14 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee, $30 Screening fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: "The following breeds are not permitted on the community: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof. In addition, we prohibit any dog with a history of biting, injuring any person or animal, or damaging property."
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Deck Storage Closet