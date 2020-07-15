Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240. Our beautiful community is tucked away in a park-like setting. Were just minutes from Kent Station, where you will find a variety of dining, retail, and entertainment options. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate how close we are to many recreational areas, including Clark Lake Park. Experience the exciting lifestyle waiting for you at Alvista 240.



