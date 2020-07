Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym game room parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal playground yoga

Newly Renovated, Great Location



Updated, Upgraded and Fabulous! At Vibe you will discover newly renovated apartment homes, a welcoming community that provides comfort, and a convenient location at an unprecedented value. Vibe apartment homes exemplify unique details and thoughtful touches rarely found in an apartment community.



Value best describes this premier Kent community. Vibe is just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, bus lines, and the Sounder commuter train so whatever you need, you can find it close to home.