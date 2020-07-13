Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court e-payments garage hot tub package receiving online portal sauna smoke-free community

Ridgegate Apartments in Kent, WA offers newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each unit features details such as a fireplace, large closets with extra storage and an in-unit washer and dryer. We're also a pet friendly community so feel free to bring your furry friend home with you!



Our Kent apartments for rent offer award-winning community amenities including our clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Picture yourself enjoying a summer afternoon at our private pool and sundeck. Enjoy covered parking in the inclement weather.



We're located just 2 miles from Route 167 and 5 miles from I-5 in the East Hill area of Kent, WA. Plus, we're close to several of the area's popular parks and major employers, so you'll never be far from where you want to be. Give us a call and schedule a tour to discover your new home at Ridgegate Apartments for rent in Kent, WA.