All apartments in Kent
Find more places like Ridgegate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
Ridgegate Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Ridgegate Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
24808 100th Pl SE · (253) 252-5724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H302 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit A302 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit F303 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgegate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
online portal
sauna
smoke-free community
Ridgegate Apartments in Kent, WA offers newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each unit features details such as a fireplace, large closets with extra storage and an in-unit washer and dryer. We're also a pet friendly community so feel free to bring your furry friend home with you!

Our Kent apartments for rent offer award-winning community amenities including our clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Picture yourself enjoying a summer afternoon at our private pool and sundeck. Enjoy covered parking in the inclement weather.

We're located just 2 miles from Route 167 and 5 miles from I-5 in the East Hill area of Kent, WA. Plus, we're close to several of the area's popular parks and major employers, so you'll never be far from where you want to be. Give us a call and schedule a tour to discover your new home at Ridgegate Apartments for rent in Kent, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $250 (OAC)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit/administrative fee (pay during application); $250 refundable deposit (pay at move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgegate Apartments have any available units?
Ridgegate Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgegate Apartments have?
Some of Ridgegate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgegate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgegate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgegate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ridgegate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments offers parking.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments has a pool.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ridgegate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgegate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ridgegate Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity