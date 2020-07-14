Amenities

Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac. At Skyview 3322, you'll find the perfect combination of adventure and functionality in our spacious two bedroom, two bath dual master suites. Each unit is equipped with fantastic amenities including a fitness center, playground, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit washer/dryer and more. Live close to work for an easy commute while staying out of the city and near adventure. Our pet-friendly apartments in Kent WA are just down the street from Grandview Dog Park and only three miles from Seatac with access to Kent Station for shopping or the Light Rail, your options are unlimited. Call now and schedule a tour to start living the good life at our Skyview 3322 Kent Apartments.