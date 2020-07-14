Skyview 3322

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Pitbull, rotweiller, chow, presa canario, german shepherd, husky, malamute, doberman, st. bernard, great dane, akita, terrier stafford, american bulldog, caraline bear dog, exotic animals, terantula, pirranah, reptiles, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, squirrel, rabbits, birds, pigs