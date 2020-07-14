All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Skyview 3322

3322 S 222nd Pl · (833) 327-3266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA 98032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H108 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit B304 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit C207 · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyview 3322.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
garage
carport
internet access
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac. At Skyview 3322, you'll find the perfect combination of adventure and functionality in our spacious two bedroom, two bath dual master suites. Each unit is equipped with fantastic amenities including a fitness center, playground, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit washer/dryer and more. Live close to work for an easy commute while staying out of the city and near adventure. Our pet-friendly apartments in Kent WA are just down the street from Grandview Dog Park and only three miles from Seatac with access to Kent Station for shopping or the Light Rail, your options are unlimited. Call now and schedule a tour to start living the good life at our Skyview 3322 Kent Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Pitbull, rotweiller, chow, presa canario, german shepherd, husky, malamute, doberman, st. bernard, great dane, akita, terrier stafford, american bulldog, caraline bear dog, exotic animals, terantula, pirranah, reptiles, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, squirrel, rabbits, birds, pigs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Carports $55 per month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyview 3322 have any available units?
Skyview 3322 has 9 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Skyview 3322 have?
Some of Skyview 3322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyview 3322 currently offering any rent specials?
Skyview 3322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyview 3322 pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyview 3322 is pet friendly.
Does Skyview 3322 offer parking?
Yes, Skyview 3322 offers parking.
Does Skyview 3322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Skyview 3322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyview 3322 have a pool?
Yes, Skyview 3322 has a pool.
Does Skyview 3322 have accessible units?
No, Skyview 3322 does not have accessible units.
Does Skyview 3322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyview 3322 has units with dishwashers.
