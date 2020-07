Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access trash valet carport

We're taking an already great community and enhancing it with top-to-bottom upgrades in each apartment. Get ready for modern ash faux wood flooring, quartz solid surface counters, and premium stainless appliances, fireplaces, open kitchen layouts, formal dining areas and custom cabinets. These beautiful enhancements - along with the ash faux wood floors, lighting and fixtures - put Central Flats a cut above the rest. The community grounds, with flowing streams and ponds, offer waterfront views and plenty of places for relaxing. You'll also enjoy our community spaces which include a resident clubhouse complete with two fireside lounges, demonstration kitchen, conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center, pool, spa, BBQ area and playground. Central Flats boasts an idyllic location, just down the road from the new, urban Kent Station Shopping Center with swanky shops and restaurants. And, easy access to Highway 167, allows you to be within minutes of major employment centers: Amazon, ...