Apartment List
/
WA
/
kent
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Kent, WA with pool

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1100 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours as well as virtual tours! Schedule your visit today! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
17 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
63 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:41am
$
9 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,190
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
16 Units Available
The Lakes
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
869 sqft
Welcome home! Ventana features floor plans with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as one and two-bedroom town-homes. Amenities include carpeted/vinyl flooring, a dishwasher, and storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3640 sqft
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.

July 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Kent Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kent rents held steady over the past month

Kent rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased marginally in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kent's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKent 3 BedroomsKent Accessible ApartmentsKent Apartments under $1,400Kent Apartments with Balcony
    Kent Apartments with GarageKent Apartments with GymKent Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKent Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKent Apartments with ParkingKent Apartments with Pool
    Kent Apartments with Washer-DryerKent Dog Friendly ApartmentsKent Furnished ApartmentsKent Pet Friendly PlacesKent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
    Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
    Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Lakes

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
    University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
    Bellevue College