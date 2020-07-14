All apartments in Edmonds
Park Edmonds
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Park Edmonds

8123 236th St SW · (425) 230-3069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Studio

Studio - A

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bed, 1 Bath - A

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed, 1 Bath - B

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1 Bath - A

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bed, 1 Bath - B

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bed, 2 Bath - A

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Edmonds.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Park Edmonds is located at 8123 236th St SW Edmonds, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Park Edmonds offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 480 to 930 sq. ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats with a one time fee and deposit. Property is located in the 98026 ZIP code. Edmonds Apartments does not accept comprehensive reusable (or portable) screening reports as a means of tenant screening.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per adult
Deposit: $200.00
Move-in Fees: $100.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Edmonds have any available units?
Park Edmonds offers studio floorplans starting at $1,350, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,650. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Park Edmonds have?
Some of Park Edmonds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Edmonds currently offering any rent specials?
Park Edmonds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Edmonds pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Edmonds is pet friendly.
Does Park Edmonds offer parking?
Yes, Park Edmonds offers parking.
Does Park Edmonds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Edmonds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Edmonds have a pool?
No, Park Edmonds does not have a pool.
Does Park Edmonds have accessible units?
Yes, Park Edmonds has accessible units.
Does Park Edmonds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Edmonds has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Edmonds have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Edmonds does not have units with air conditioning.
