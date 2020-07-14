Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court elevator on-site laundry playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Park Edmonds is located at 8123 236th St SW Edmonds, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Park Edmonds offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 480 to 930 sq. ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats with a one time fee and deposit. Property is located in the 98026 ZIP code. Edmonds Apartments does not accept comprehensive reusable (or portable) screening reports as a means of tenant screening.