Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving coffee bar fire pit internet access smoke-free community

Pacific Park is located at 23231 Highway 99 Edmonds, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Pacific Park offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 480 to 980 sq. ft. Amenities include in unit laundry, Dishwasher, Cable Ready, Laundry Facility, On-Site Maintenance and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98026 ZIP code.