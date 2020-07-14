All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like Pacific Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
Pacific Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Pacific Park

23231 WA-99 · (425) 215-1086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D_302 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit A_211 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit D_109 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
coffee bar
fire pit
internet access
smoke-free community
Pacific Park is located at 23231 Highway 99 Edmonds, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Pacific Park offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 480 to 980 sq. ft. Amenities include in unit laundry, Dishwasher, Cable Ready, Laundry Facility, On-Site Maintenance and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98026 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: Studio: $200, 1 bedroom: $300, 2 bedroom: $400
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
fee: $0
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Park have any available units?
Pacific Park has 5 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pacific Park have?
Some of Pacific Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Park currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Park is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Park offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Park offers parking.
Does Pacific Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Park have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Park has a pool.
Does Pacific Park have accessible units?
No, Pacific Park does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Pacific Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Pacific Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pacific Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity