/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
325 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,500
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,550
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,223
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
18205 58th PL W
18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
22 Units Available
Harbour Pointe
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
7 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,650
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Meridian Park
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Similar Pages
Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmonds Accessible ApartmentsEdmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with Garage
Edmonds Apartments with GymEdmonds Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmonds Apartments with ParkingEdmonds Apartments with PoolEdmonds Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA